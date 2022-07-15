Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.41. 299,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,965. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.