Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Comcast Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.