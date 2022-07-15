Comparing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

This table compares Nemaura Medical and H-CYTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 87.73 -$13.89 million ($0.59) -3.08 H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.33 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -401.85% -47.70% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nemaura Medical and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 559.34%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

H-CYTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.