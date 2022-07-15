Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

