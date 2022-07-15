Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
