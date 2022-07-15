Conceal Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,733.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $4,733.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,917.53 or 0.99945645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00210140 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00273031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00109713 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00062542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004335 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,411,933 coins and its circulating supply is 12,665,027 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

