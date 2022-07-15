Contrasting enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) & PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -4,324.14% -95.21% -74.90% enVVeno Medical N/A -37.30% -35.76%

13.7% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and enVVeno Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 151.48 -$5.01 million ($0.62) -2.94 enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 1,578.33 -$16.53 million N/A N/A

PetVivo has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical.

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetVivo and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetVivo currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given PetVivo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Summary

PetVivo beats enVVeno Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About enVVeno Medical (Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



