CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.92

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 23442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in CONX by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in CONX during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in CONX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,347,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

