Cook Protocol Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00058255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

