Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.56 and last traded at 0.60. 86,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 129,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.61.

About Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF)

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.