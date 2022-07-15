Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.58 and last traded at 1.54. Approximately 7,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,173,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.37.

Core Scientific Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $71,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

