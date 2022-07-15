Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 311 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 589,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,360,863. The firm has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.