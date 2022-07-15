Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 351 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 128,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

