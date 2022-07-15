Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.29. 65,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average is $156.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.