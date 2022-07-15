Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.52. 2,390,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,330,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

