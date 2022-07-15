Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.27 on Friday, reaching $380.23. 32,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,407. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.79 and a 200-day moving average of $442.67. The company has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

