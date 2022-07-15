Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NBTB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,092. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.33.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $612,854. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

