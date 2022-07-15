Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,546,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 348,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. 66,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.