Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $75.31. 68,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,719. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

