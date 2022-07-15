Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 170 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

