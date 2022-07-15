Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 337,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,666. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30.

