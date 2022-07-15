Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

