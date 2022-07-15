Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.02. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 835,518 shares changing hands.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.