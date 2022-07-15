Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 32,837,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 17,276,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)
