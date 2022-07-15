Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $504.40 and last traded at $504.33. Approximately 56,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,744,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.22.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $226.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.20.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $242,940,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

