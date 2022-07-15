Cowen Lowers Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Market Perform

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

CURV stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $436.47 million and a P/E ratio of -24.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Torrid by 64.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

