Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,151 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,436,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.63. 3,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.