Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. 17,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,232. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,754,667.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

