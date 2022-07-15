Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.94.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.46. 14,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.