Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 90,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

