Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $690,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.2 %

ICE stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,927. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

