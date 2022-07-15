Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 101,974 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 173,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

