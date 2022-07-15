Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,103 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $419.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,026. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.24.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.95.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.