Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,717 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.5 %

CRM stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.68. The company had a trading volume of 120,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

