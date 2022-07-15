Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,987. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

