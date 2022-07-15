CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CYN stock opened at GBX 150.74 ($1.79) on Friday. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12 month low of GBX 123.75 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.08 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.83 million and a P/E ratio of 252.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.
