CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CYN stock opened at GBX 150.74 ($1.79) on Friday. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12 month low of GBX 123.75 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.08 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.83 million and a P/E ratio of 252.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.