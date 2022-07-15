Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,600 Price Target

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,783.92 ($21.22).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 37.80 ($0.45) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,717.80 ($20.43). 9,745,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,742.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,679. The company has a market capitalization of £87.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.79. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at GSK

GSK Company Profile

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.