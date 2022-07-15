Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $89.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE FUN opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.80. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

