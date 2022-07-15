Credit Suisse Group Cuts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE TWM traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$658.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

