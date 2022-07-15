Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$160.00” Price Target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.56.

Shares of JPM opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

