Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:USOI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1695 per share on Monday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter.

