Credits Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $37,702.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.