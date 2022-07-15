Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Shares Down 6.4%

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.96). 77,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 114,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.02).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.87 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37.

In other news, insider Charles Spicer purchased 15,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £14,971.95 ($17,806.79).

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

