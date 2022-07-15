Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading 6% Higher

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.55. 8,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 298,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $146,187.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,909.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,979,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,055,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 654,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 532,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.