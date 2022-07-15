Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £136.18 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,809 ($80.98) per share, with a total value of £136.18 ($161.96).
Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,632 ($78.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,896.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,579.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,405.94. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($69.72) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($124.94).
CRDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($78.50) to GBX 6,000 ($71.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($103.47) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($107.04) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,483.33 ($100.90).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Featured Stories
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.