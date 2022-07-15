Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £136.18 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,809 ($80.98) per share, with a total value of £136.18 ($161.96).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,632 ($78.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,896.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,579.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,405.94. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($69.72) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($124.94).

Get Croda International alerts:

CRDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($78.50) to GBX 6,000 ($71.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($103.47) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($107.04) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,483.33 ($100.90).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.