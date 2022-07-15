Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Crown Castle International Hedge Fund Trading

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($222.00) to €214.00 ($214.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Shares of CCI opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average is $180.04.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.