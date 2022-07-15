Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.26. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 884 shares changing hands.

Crown Point Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.95 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

