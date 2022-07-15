CryptoBlades Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00007732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00064718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,889 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

