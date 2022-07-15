Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Hits $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.43 million and $119,710.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024943 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001913 BTC.
About Cryptonovae
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,639,468 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Buying and Selling Cryptonovae
