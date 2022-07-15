CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
CSX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.
CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in CSX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
About CSX (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
