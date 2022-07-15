CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

CSX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in CSX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

