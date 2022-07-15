CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
CSX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.
In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
About CSX (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
