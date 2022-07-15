CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

CSX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

